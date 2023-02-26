PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Kiteara Malueg showed up for her weekly volunteer shift at Edenbrook of Platteville last month, she was greeted by baby goats.
Activities staff at the nursing and long-term care facility had brought in the young animals to lift residents’ spirits amid the dreary winter weather. Residents could choose to simply wave or pet the goats, but the more daring could hold them in their laps.
“I only expected them to pet the goats, but the residents were actually able to hold them and that really surprised me. I thought some people might think they were kind of gross, but everyone loved it,” recalled Malueg. “One of (the goats) was born that morning, so a bit of the umbilical cord was still on.”
The goats’ visits marked one of the more memorable activities the University of Wisconsin-Platteville sophomore has helped facilitate since she started volunteering at Edenbrook last fall. Each week, she spends a few hours assisting with various activities or meeting residents one-on-one to play cards or chat.
Malueg, 20, is majoring in psychology with a minor in biology at UW-P in hopes of one day applying to graduate school to become an occupational therapist. She decided to volunteer at Edenbrook after seeing it on a list of volunteer opportunities sent out by a professor in the psychology department.
She said she hopes to use her time volunteering at the facility to inform her future career.
“I can see the difference in abilities in all the different residents because some people have high abilities physically and cognitively and some have lower abilities,” she said. “When I do become an occupational therapist in the future, I’ll be able to reflect back on this time and not necessarily know what they’re going through, but at least understand what (patients) are talking about.”
Edenbrook activities director Amy Pickel said Malueg has been a “blessing” since she started volunteering. The facility stopped having volunteers come in at the beginning of the pandemic to minimize potential COVID-19 exposures, and it’s been a slow start getting them to return.
Pickel said residents have come to know and love Malueg and that they look forward to seeing her stop by each week, making her more than just an extra set of hands.
“Having Kiteara here is just a tremendous help,” Pickel said. “She’s very outgoing, and you can tell she’s very much a people person.”
Malueg said she hopes to continue to volunteer at the facility as long as her class schedule allows. While she said she enjoys the various activities such as baking and listening to music, her favorite part of her role is the impact she gets to have on residents.
“There’s a quote right outside (a staff member’s) door at Edenbrook that references being able to make somebody smile every day, and I think that’s the biggest thing for me. There’s not a day when I’m there that I’m not making someone smile,” she said.
