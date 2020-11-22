October sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Amanda R. Carranza, 30, possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 8; 10-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Ian M. Renner Arjes, 40, possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 11; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Travis L. Dauber, 32, domestic assault causing injury; July 18; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Charles J. Hyde, 32, second-
- degree burglary; May 9; 10-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,370 fine and DNA requirement.
- Naomi C. Olin, 24, assault causing injury; Jan. 21; 150-day jail sentence.
- Daniel A. Dozier, 35, third-degree theft; May 3; 12-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
- Luke P. Heim, 19, domestic assault causing injury; April 9; two-year deferred judgment, civil penalty, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Charles J. Hyde, 32, second-
- degree theft; July 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Titus D.T. Jarmon, 28, domestic assault; Nov. 4, 2018; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Curtis L. Larson, 32, possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 29; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Tavaris S. Monroe, 27, domestic assault causing injury; June 10; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Naomi C. Olin, 24, possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 25; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Emani E. Palmer, 21, possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 23; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Jeremy B. Pidwinski, 29, domestic assault causing injury, first-degree harassment and violation of protective order; April 21; three years, 180-day prison sentence, $940 fine, DNA requirement, and batterer program.
- Russell A. Pope, 44, domestic assault; May 3; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 31, second-degree theft; Sept. 9; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Kimberly C. Roa Baerga, 32, third-degree theft and three counts of unauthorized use of credit card; June 3; 720-day jail sentence and $2,190 fine, with $1,565 suspended.
- Laina A. Scheffert, 35, possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 6; one year at a residential facility, five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, drug court, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Dakota T. Schneider, 26, domestic assault; Sept. 5; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Christopher M. Sullivan, 25, assault; April 12; 30-day jail sentence, with 29 days suspended, one year of probation and $65 fine.
- Meghan L. Tadder, 23, child endangerment; June 26; two years deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Zachary J. Thill, 18, third-
- degree burglary of a motor vehicle; Sept. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $650 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Zachary J. Thill, 18, assault causing injury; April 24; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Zachary J. Thill, 18, possession of a controlled substance; May 4; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Jason P. Wemmer, 35, first-
- degree harassment; Jan.23; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Savonna L. Williams, 24, second-degree theft; May 15; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Savonna L. Williams, 24, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 2, 2018, and May 22, 2019; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $315 fine and DNA requirement.
- Michael M.W. Baker, 29, third-degree burglary; March 28, 2019; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement and one year at a residential facility.
- Mervin M. Chester, 35, assault causing injury; Aug. 1; 180-day jail sentence, with 120 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Ryan C. Burns, 22, second-
- offense possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 15; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Reo Cameron, 26, domestic assault; June 6; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Colin M. Cappetto, 20, assault; Aug. 18; $105 fine.
- Alicia M. Cook, 42, second-offense possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 3; 45-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Dakota J. Cook, 25, three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of a controlled substance; June 5; two years, six months jail sentence, with all but 14 days suspended, and $630 fine.
- Dakota J. Cook, 25, domestic assault; March 23; 30-day prison sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Shenell N. Echols, 28, child endangerment; July 14; two years deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Arvester Edwards Jr., 41, assault; April 25; $105 fine.
- Damian J. Gangraw, 28, assault; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Robert J. Golden, 42, domestic assault; March 5; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation, $65 fine and batterer program.
- Timothy E. Gremmel, 28, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 23; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Nathaniel Z. Grover, 32, assault; March 11; 30-day jail sentence.
- Miranda J. Kapsalakis, 21, third-degree theft; July 31; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Alexander M. Keck, 22, assault; Jan 12; $65 fine.
- Jacob R. Lopp, 27, second-
- offense domestic assault; May 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Timothy I. Marcov, 42, second-offense possession of a controlled substance; June 18; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Joshua L. Marsh, 28, third-
- degree burglary, violation of probation, driving while barred and operate vehicle without the owner’s consent; July 23; two-year jail sentence and $625 fine.
- Robert E. Peil Sr., 71, assault; July 30; 30-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and $105 fine.
- Marshon D. Sullivan, 23, assault causing injury; Sept. 11; one-year suspended prison sentence, $430 fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- John F. Turner II, 55, domestic assault with injury; Oct. 17; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, five years of probation, batterer program and DNA requirement.
- Jeremy T. Vaassen, 25, domestic assault; Jan 11; 30-day jail sentence, with 16 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Michael L. Woodruff, 33, two counts of indecent contact with a child; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine, sex offender registry, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
- Craig M. Burns, 45, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; March 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Desiree L. Valadez, 18, domestic assault; May 18; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.