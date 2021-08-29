Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKADER, Iowa – A flooding river in Clayton County could crest at a level not seen in five years.
Forecasters have issued a flood warning for the Turkey River in Clayton County.
The river stood at 15.7 feet at Elkader as of 1:45 p.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Flood stage 12 feet.
The National Weather Service reports that the river is rising and expected to crest near 24 feet by Monday, Aug. 30, before falling below flood stage Tuesday, Aug. 31.
This crest compares to a previous mark of 22.6 feet reached on Aug. 26, 2016, according to the weather service. The record crest is 27.8 feet, set in 2008.
