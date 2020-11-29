BAGLEY, Wis. — A state park in southwest Wisconsin provided the setting for an unlikely chapter in the story of the Mariel boatlift of Cuban refugees 40 years ago.
More than 80 unaccompanied teenage refugees were temporarily housed at Wyalusing State Park in November 1980.
“A lot of them came over in boats,” said Paul Atterbury, 70, of Bagley, who was a member of the community’s fire department at the time. “Fidel Castro was booting them out.”
The 84 refugees — all ages 15 to 17 — were among the more than 125,000 refugees who fled from Cuba to the U.S. during the Mariel boatlift of April to October 1980.
About 15,000 of those refugees were sent to western Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy as an initial step of resettlement efforts. By July, almost 4,000 of the refugees in Wisconsin had been relocated.
An additional 6,000 had been removed to federal prisons for security reasons.
Security weighed on the minds of local residents when the teenage refugees were sent to Wyalusing.
“We thought that Castro was emptying out his prisons,” Atterbury said, and that many of the people fleeing Cuba were among the criminals the dictator had freed.
“That was a big concern,” Atterbury said.
SENT TO CABINS AT THE PARK
Overcrowding at Fort McCoy and approaching winter weather prompted a relocation of many of the camp’s refugees, including the 84 teenagers sent to stay in cabins at Wyalusing.
Authorities originally intended to house the teenagers at Wyalusing Academy, a private school in Prairie du Chien. Residents’ opposition scuttled that plan, and instead, buses carrying the teenage refugees left Fort McCoy on Nov. 3, 1980, for the state park located above the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers.
“I remember them being at the youth camp,” Atterbury said.
The park’s youth camp included cabins that were used by church, school and other youth groups for overnight outings. In November 1980, the cabins provided temporary transitional housing for the teens while authorities sought more permanent accommodations.
About 70 staff members accompanied the teenage refugees at the park.
LOCAL CONCERNS DEVELOP
Apprehension over the arrival of the refugees settled over Bagley, a Grant County village located south of the park.
In a story in the Nov. 2, 1980, edition of the Telegraph Herald, Village President Charles Stagman said fears of the refugees were beginning to grip local residents.
He said residents had received no official word about the relocation of the refugees to Wyalusing.
“I just want to know what’s going to happen,” he said. “Nobody from any office has said anything to me about it.”
Today, Atterbury admits there were concerns among some residents.
“They didn’t bother me, though,” he said. “They were refugees. They were teenagers.”
BOREDOM LEADS TO BREAKOUT
The state park proved to be a less-than-ideal place to house dozens of teenagers.
“Virtually all there is at the park is a place to eat and sleep,” Jim Miller, a state public defender, told the TH in 1980. “These kids are literally going crazy from being cooped up since May or June at Fort McCoy.”
That boredom of being cooped up in a state park’s youth cabins as cold weather set in proved to be too much for about half of the refugees. About 40 of the boys set off on foot from the camp during a 15-minute break between breakfast and a scheduled hike on Nov. 3.
That’s when Atterbury’s connection with the Cubans became personal.
“I was in the fire department at the time, and we had to go up to the state park because some of them were walking away,” he said.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department picked up 11 boys who were walking along railroad tracks about 2 miles south of Prairie du Chien.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department rounded up four more later in the day. Atterbury and other firefighters assisted Grant County authorities.
“The sheriff’s department was up there, and I remember seeing a group of (refugees) sitting along the side of the road,” he recalled.
All of the boys eventually were returned to the park, though one injured his leg.
DECEMBER DEPARTURE
The refugees’ stay at Wyalusing was brief.
All of the teens had been placed with foster families or in group homes by the end of the first week in December 1980.
About 25 of the initial 70 staff members remained behind to shut down the temporary encampment.