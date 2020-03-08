In the fall of 2019, Manchester, Iowa, residents Tim and Amber Andrews learned their son, Owen, has autism.
The family soon realized that this diagnosis connected them with a new community, made up of other families affected by autism, as well as organizations seeking to learn more about the disorder.
That sense of connection compelled the family to attend a special event Saturday evening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. More than 100 area residents attended the gathering, which was co-sponsored by local nonprofit Hills & Dales and the autism research group SPARK.
Tim Andrews said he is eager to contribute to the growing base of knowledge surrounding autism.
“We want to find ways to help out and be part of the solution,” he said. “With research and science nowadays, anything is possible.”
Autism is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior. SPARK, which brands itself as a “landmark autism research project,” is aiming to accelerate research and increase understanding of the disorder.
The organization has about 30 sites across the country, each of which is aiming to increase the number of people contributing to autism research.
Jacob Michaelson is an associate professor at the University of Iowa and a “site principal investigator” for SPARK’s operations in the state.
He said SPARK hopes to recruit tens of thousands of people from the autism community to participate in an ongoing study. Achieving that lofty goal is crucial.
“With autism, there is a lot of diversity within it,” he explained. “To understand the various causes and the ways it manifests itself, we have to recruit a lot of people.”
A critical part of the research involves collecting DNA from affected families, a task that can be achieved by gathering saliva samples.
“Autism is mostly explained by genetic factors,” said Michaelson. “We are trying to unpack that and understand that.”
Those in attendance Saturday had the opportunity to register for SPARK’s research efforts.
They also had a chance to interact with others facing similar life circumstances. The event featured a green-screen photo booth, craft area and a variety of other kid-friendly activities.
Greg and Kay Althoff, of La Motte, Iowa, attended the gathering with their daughter, Hannah, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2.
Kay said there is a sense of camaraderie among families touched by autism. That shared experience was evident Saturday.
“It’s an environment where kids are safe to be themselves,” Kay said. “They can see what they want to see and touch what they want to touch. There are other people here who know (Hannah) and have worked with our family.”
Building camaraderie and supporting research both seemed like a natural fit for Hills & Dales, which provides services to children and young adults with severe and profound mental and physical disabilities.
Hills & Dales provides “applied behavior analysis” services to children diagnosed with autism or an autism spectrum disorder. Such services focus on the development of individualized plans that identify and address a client’s specific needs.
In 2019, the organization opened new clinics in Dubuque, Dyersville and Maquoketa to further these efforts.
Laura Keehner, autism services director for Hills & Dales, said ongoing research is essential to the nonprofit.
“We really rely on that research,” she said. “It helps to show us what is working and it influences the treatment we provide.”
The issue is also a personal one for Keehner, who has a 7-year-old son with autism.
She said Saturday’s event was yet another example of how those touched by the disorder come together to seek solutions.
“We have a lot of families here that really know each other and rely on each other,” she said. “Working with SPARK and supporting research is another way to show that we’re all in this together.”