KEOKUK, Iowa — A Manchester man this week was found not guilty in a cold-case murder in Keokuk.
The first-degree murder trial of Nathanial L. Ridnour, 35, of Manchester, started on Nov. 30 in Iowa District Court of Lee County. The jury returned its verdict Thursday, and court documents state that Ridnour was released immediately from custody.
The charge related to the death of Bonnie Callahan, 73, in Keokuk in June 2004. Her body was found in the Mississippi River by a fisherman.
Court documents state that Ridnour, who was 17 at the time, lived in the same apartment complex as Callahan and dated her 15-year-old granddaughter. Callahan objected to the relationship, documents state.
When interviewed by investigators in 2004, documents state, Ridnour gave “multiple inconsistent statements,” including different explanations of his whereabouts on the night of Callahan’s death.
Ridnour also initially claimed that he and Callahan did not argue prior to her death, but he later stated that Callahan was upset during a conversation they had.
Ridnour again was interviewed by investigators in 2019, during which he admitted to going to Callahan’s apartment the night before she was found dead to “make things right,” documents state.
Ridnour also did not deny killing Callahan during the 2019 interview, documents state, but said “he could ‘just not remember killing her.’”