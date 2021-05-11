Dubuque County government officials expressed grave concerns Monday about the safety of staff and the public over a new state law that will allow people to carry firearms in most areas of county buildings.
The law would allow individuals to purchase and carry handguns without a permit in most instances. That includes in government buildings other than those buildings or areas under the purview of the judiciary.
The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature along party lines — Republicans for, Democrats against. It takes effect on July 1.
It also specifies that political subdivisions of the state cannot deny people’s soon-to-be legal right to carry in their rules.
“I’m not exactly sure why the state cares what our security protocols are here as long as we keep people safe, but they decided to stick their noses in it,” said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy, a Democrat, during a meeting Monday of the county Board of Supervisors.
Kennedy and other officials have started reviewing public safety measures and the presence of guns in county buildings, beginning with the courthouse in Dubuque.
“If people want to come down to go to the treasurer’s office or the recorder’s office, it doesn’t seem like we are going to be able to prohibit them from bringing a firearm into the courthouse,” Kennedy said. “Unfortunately, unless the board wants to spend a significant amount more on security, we are not going to be able to have someone stationed at each area a person could go to.”
The only areas in the courthouse in which people would not be able to carry handguns are courtrooms, the clerk of court’s offices and any other area under the jurisdiction of the judicial branch. But there are courtrooms on several floors of the courthouse — floors they share with non-court departments.
“That creates a logistical problem, which is something we have to figure out,” said Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt. “If they’re identified coming through security, how do we keep them from going into this courtroom or that courtroom? We have a lot of courtrooms now.”
He said his biggest concerns are not criminal trials but other hearings where tempers can flare.
“I’m concerned about custody hearings, where people’s emotions are really running high, (and) small claims, where people tend to be self-represented,” Shubatt said.
Kennedy said it was the emotional nature of many encounters with most county departments that worried him. And Dubuque County has offices dotting the county, including its new west campus.
“People get upset when their road has a pothole,” Kennedy said. “The county assessor’s out there. Every time they adjust home values, people get upset.”
Democratic County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said he is a gun owner and believes in Second Amendment rights but was concerned as the commissioner of elections.
“As a nation, we’re energizing people to claim everything’s a fraud,” he said. “Now, all of those people, in election times, if they choose, are going to be able to carry weapons into our offices, with our precinct officials and auditor’s staff.”
County IT Director Nathan Gilmore identified himself as anti-gun but asked that people especially consider the county’s unique properties, such as Sunnycrest Manor long-term-care facility. He also asked that the county supervisors go as far as suing the state to tie the law up in court.
The new law would nullify the gun-free zones the county’s outer offices are now, which incensed Supervisor Ann McDonough, a Democrat.
“That’s not OK with me,” she said. “I think our citizens by and large are awesome, great people. But there are exceptions.”
McDonough mentioned taking measures such as installing bulletproof glass and separating employee areas and public areas.
Democratic Supervisor Jay Wickham tried to put some of the discussion in the perspective of current gun laws.
“Concealed carry has been with us for a while,” he said. “So if there’s not a metal detector at the door, there’s no way of knowing if a person has a firearm or not. But things are changing. We should understand the state of play — who has a locked door, who has a security code.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff is the only Republican among the elected officials representing Dubuque County. He also retired last year as a captain in the county sheriff’s department. He recommended some steps.
“If they want to carry it in, especially if they don’t have a concealed carry, they could be subject to check, just like if it is a traffic stop,” he said. “I’m a gun owner, but I don’t see any reason why anybody needs to carry a gun into the courthouse.”
Kennedy, though, believes the law will bring many guns exactly there.
“When this first goes public, I could see people in the first couple of months, people coming down carrying guns just because they can, throwing it in our face,” he said.
For now, county officials will continue to develop their safety plans in response to the upcoming law.