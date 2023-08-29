A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting.
Terry J. Valrie, 29, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.
Valrie’s trial now is set for Nov. 28 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
The trial previously was slated to start today.
Four others also have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with Burns’ death: Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Aaron C. Johnson, 24 of Chicago, Ill.; and Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis, Ind. Johnson additionally is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
All five now have trials set to begin Nov. 28. Charges against a sixth individual were dismissed.
Court documents state Dubuque police found Burns unresponsive in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave. on Feb. 7 after receiving a report of shots fired.
An autopsy found Burns suffered three gunshot wounds.
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows six individuals, including the five currently charged, approaching 711 Rhomberg Ave.
Several minutes later, Burns is shown talking to the group on the sidewalk.
During the conversation, Johnson raised a handgun toward Burns, and a struggle ensued, documents state. Johnson then shot at Burns, and the group fled, documents state.
Interviews with investigators later revealed that the group planned to rob Burns of drugs and money, documents state.
Police were told the group met at a Dubuque residence Feb. 6, where a meeting was set up with Burns. Documents state Valrie visited the residence multiple times that day and was in possession of a small handgun.
Valrie was interviewed by phone Feb. 13, documents state. He told police Bolds drove the group to Lincoln Avenue before the group walked to Rhomberg Avenue. Valrie also “claimed that there was no talk between the group and Burns about drugs.”
“Valrie claimed that he thought they were all there to hang out,” documents state.