MONTFORT, Wis. — Authorities said a Montfort man was arrested for driving while intoxicated for the third time after a crash in which he was injured.

Cade R Kirkpatrick, 30, also was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation and cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Lafayette County XX south of Montfort. A press release states that Kirkpatrick was eastbound when his vehicle crossed into the ongoing lane, then crashed into the ditch.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later was arrested, according to the release.

