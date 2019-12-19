A Dubuque man is accused of breaking into an apartment, then stealing a running car.
John M. Smothers, 21, of 2228 Central Ave., was arrested at about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday on charges of second-degree burglary, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, operating while intoxicated, voluntary absence from custody and two warrants charging probation violations.
Court documents state that Smothers stole a vehicle owned by Daniel M. Finn, 37, of 854 Kaufmann Ave., at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday while it was running next to the fuel pumps at Kwik Stop, 2360 Central Ave.
About the same time, police received a call from Domingo R. Deocampo, 64, of 2535 Central Ave., No. 5, who reported a man later identified as Smothers entered his apartment through an unlocked, ground-level window, according to documents. Deocampo struck him in the head with a box fan as he was entering, and Smothers fled.
Traffic camera footage showed him running toward the 2400 block of Central Avenue immediately prior to the theft of Finn’s vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Windsor Avenue and Clinton Streets, and Smothers was arrested.
Documents state that Smothers admitted to trying to enter an apartment across from Fulton Elementary School and being struck in the head. Smothers said he was told to enter the apartment by a woman but thinks he was “set up.” Smothers also said he was being followed by an “unknown” subject and he had to take the car to get away.
Smothers also is charged with not returning to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 8.