FARLEY, Iowa -- Authorities said three people were injured this afternoon when a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash near Farley.
Wilma Hogan, 88; Candice Haberichter, 34; and a child passenger in Haberichter’s vehicle were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:35 p.m. today on U.S. 20 near Olde Castle Road in the Farley area. A press release states that Hogan was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway when her vehicle struck head-on a vehicle driven by Haberichter
Hogan was cited with driving the wrong direction on a one-way road.