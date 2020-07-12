Police said a man struck another with a rock and stole a backpack Saturday in Dubuque.
Tyler M. Barber, 22, of 605 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Court documents state that Barber struck Ryan M. Steil, 32, no permanent address, with a rock, tackled him to the ground and punched him repeatedly before taking his University of Northern Iowa backpack at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday outside Next Phase bar, 1700 Central Ave.
Steil told police that a man with a shirt tied around his face came around the corner and assaulted him, then fled with his backpack.
Police reported using traffic camera footage to track the attacker to 605 Rhomberg Ave. Officers responded to the residence at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, spoke with Barber and received consent from another resident to search the home, where they found the backpack and items matching those taken during the robbery.