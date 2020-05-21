Authorities said a rural Dubuque man was injured in a crash May 13 and was cited after he drove away from the scene without reporting it.
Connor J. McCarty, 24, was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred on May 13 on Tollgate Road, north of Holy Cross. A crash report obtained Wednesday stated that McCarty said he was southbound when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and crashed into the ditch. He then drove his vehicle to a Holy Cross residence. An occupant there drove him to the hospital.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to the incident when a local resident reported the vehicle involved in the crash as suspicious. The vehicle had a shattered windshield, as well as a deployed driver’s-side airbag with blood on it.
McCarty was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failure to provide automobile insurance and failure to report a crash.