Like a scene from the movie “Best in Show,” dog owners pampered their canines, blow-drying and spraying hair and carefully trimming fur ahead of a big moment 20 years ago.
The Dubuque Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show drew 850 competitors to Dubuque in March 2001. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on owners’ preparations in its March 26, 2001, edition.
PRIMPED TO PUT BEST PAW FORWARD
Dog owners carefully brushed, blow-dried and sprayed their dogs’ hair Sunday at the Five Flags Center. They wanted their dogs to look their best for final judging in the Dubuque Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.
“I just spent three hours brushing Lover,” said Jere Marder, of Chicago. Lover is short for Champion Lambluv’s Last Tango in B.A., Marder’s 3-year-old, white-haired Old English sheepdog. “Now, I’m going to exercise him.”
Later, Marder planned to spend about half an hour shaping Lover’s “outline,” or silhouette.
“I will push this hair up and this hair down,” she said, pointing to parts of Lover’s body. “We might have to do a bit of teasing to get it into place.”
Lover was one of about 850 dogs entered in the show, which began Saturday.
Pat Discher, of Darlington, Wis., was busy trimming and spraying Basil, one of five miniature schnauzers she and her husband, Jim, took to the show.
“Her coat is as good as it’s going to be,” Pat said. But she continued clipping and spraying.
The Dischers must “strip” their dogs’ hair to make them show-worthy, they said. Stripping is a process of pulling the dogs’ hair by hand to remove dead hair.
Once the Dischers got their schnauzers to the show, they had to wash them, blow dry them, sprinkle them with powder to separate the strands of hair, blow out the powder and trim off any hair that stuck out.
Rita Wilburn, of Port Byron, Ill., spent almost eight hours getting her poodle, Niguel, ready for the show. Niguel needed to be bathed, blown dry, shaved and trimmed. The hair on the top of his head needed to be banded into ponytail-like clusters.
Each week, Wilburn spends up to 10 hours grooming her poodle.
Meanwhile, Linda Kunicki, of Glendale Heights, Ill., moistened her fingertips and smoothed back the long, reddish hair on the top of her Shetland sheepdog’s head. Then she fluffed the hair on the sides of Rudy’s head.
But getting a dog ready to show entails more than grooming, Kunicki said. When her sheepdog was just a few weeks old, she began getting him used to combs and brushes and to standing on a table. As Rudy became a bit older, she began taking him to “matches” for practice and to a nursing home to become socialized.
Whether you show a dog or just have it as a pet, it should be socialized, she said.