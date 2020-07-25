Recently filed campaign finance reports for area state-level elections provide a glimpse into fundraising during a pandemic.
Candidates for Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin state legislatures all recently had their latest deadline for reporting contributions and spending. The Iowa and Illinois reports spanned from April 1 to June 30, while the Wisconsin ones covered Jan. 1 to June 30.
Area candidates had varying degrees of fundraising success, but they all said it was a strange time to be trying to fund a political campaign.
“In the spring, we were going to do a fundraiser but canceled it,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “But people have been incredibly generous in spite of the pandemic. I’m hearing from people that they’re just more engaged in the political process than they ever were.”
Iowa
In the second quarter, Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, not only outraised his challenger but was near the top among local Iowa legislative candidates. He reported raising $11,317 in the three-month span.
His Republican challenger, Steve Bradley, of Cascade, raised $2,300.
McKean said he thought his fundraising total had not differed much from the second quarter of other election years, but in reality, it represented a significant increase. He raised $1,000 in the second quarter of 2018 and $5,115 in the second quarter of 2016.
Bradley pointed to the out-of-state addresses in McKean’s filing as a possible reason.
In the quarter, McKean collected $2,645 via 26 contributions from out-of-state donors. That included two donations of $1,000 from the same donor in New York.
“It’s a combination of family, old friends and supporters,” McKean said. “A lot of them are people who have supported me over the years as well, but I’ve been very gratified with the new friends, too.”
All of Bradley’s donations this quarter came from within state lines. That included $1,000 from the Republican Party of Iowa.
During his last election bid, McKean still was a member of that party before switching last year, citing disillusionment with President Donald Trump and the direction of his longtime party
“From what I’ve read, my race has been targeted as a race that they’re going to be putting a lot of energy in, so I want to be ready for it,” McKean said.
McKean started the quarter with $82,284 cash on hand and spent just $739. Bradley started the quarter with $20,876 cash on hand and spent $17,642.
The greatest portion of Bradley’s spending was a $15,000 check to the Republican Party of Iowa.
“That was just me giving back to my party,” he said. “I hope they help me, too, is what I’m hoping for. They have so far.”
Bradley was not the only Republican candidate to donate big to the state party.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, donated $40,000 to the Republicans’ House Majority Fund, aimed at defending vulnerable seats currently under Republican control. Hein collected $8,755 in contributions during the quarter and ended with $24,481 cash on hand.
It appears that a quarterly filing for his Democratic opponent, Everett Chase, has not been filed.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, donated $20,000 to the House Majority Fund.
“We have members who have very competitive races,” she said. “And if I were to get an opponent, that would come back to me as well.”
Lundgren, unopposed thus far, raised $765 during the quarter, but she said her fundraising in July already had picked up markedly. She ended the quarter with $4,666 on hand.
In her race, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, raised $11,234 in the second quarter. Having spent only $926, that brought her cash on hand to $38,186. This is her first campaign as an incumbent.
“The second time, it’s just pouring in from people who are supportive of my work in Des Moines,” she said. “It’s been encouraging to see the support flow in, and I don’t think that is going to stop leading up to the fall.”
Her Republican opponent, Pauline Chilton, reported raising $1,840 and ended the quarter with about $3,100 cash on hand, though she reported nearly $3,000 in unpaid bills.
Meanwhile, Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, reported raising no money and spending none in the second quarter. Her cash in hand remained at $22,510.
Her Democratic opponent, Angela Reed, raised $717 and ended the quarter with $1,205 cash on hand.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, does not have an opponent in the general election. He raised $1,925 in the second quarter and has $20,340 cash on hand.
Meanwhile, Republican Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan raised $430 in the quarter while spending about $1,600. He had about $12,300 on hand, along with nearly $11,000 in unpaid bills. Democratic challenger Kayla Koether raised nearly $28,000 in the quarter, spent about $1,700 and ended with more than $78,500 on hand. She also had $314.53 in unpaid bills.
In Senate races, Jochum raised $2,545 in the second quarter and spent $6,133. She ended the quarter with $36,890 cash on hand.
Republican challenger Jennifer Smith raised $375 and spent $5,402, ending with $3,100.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan — unopposed — raised $500, spent nothing and ended with $33,218 cash on hand.
In the race for Iowa Sen. Michael Breitbach’s District 28 seat, Republican Mike Klimesh raised $2,345 and ended the quarter with $2,661 on hand. Democrat Matt Tapscott raised nearly $14,800 and ended the quarter with more than $35,000 on hand.
Wisconsin
Fundraising has soared in the race for the open Wisconsin Senate District 32 seat, previously held by Democrat Jennifer Shilling.
Republican Dan Kapanke received $187,413 in contributions this year through June 30. He spent $18,635, ending with $168,777 in cash on hand.
Meanwhile, three Democratic candidates will square off in the Aug. 11 primary to face him. Frontrunner Brad Pfaff raised $155,193, spent $22,134 and ended with $133,058 in cash on hand.
The other two Democrats, Jayne Swiggum and Paul Weber, raised $261 and $200, respectively, and spent it all.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, faced a big fundraising drive from his Democratic challenger, Kriss Marion.
Novak raised $23,521 and spent $2,468, ending June with $47,091 in cash on hand.
Marion started the period with a negative balance of $2,822 but raised $75,568. She ended the period with $63,768.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, raised $12,087 in the period, spent $1,964 and ended with $64,220.
His Democratic challenger, Shaun Murphy-Lopez, started the period with nothing but raised $17,735. He spent $4,041, ending with $13,693.
Illinois
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, running unopposed, raised $16,015 in the second quarter. He spent $4,796, ending with $28,967.