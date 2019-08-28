Thirteen months after a devastating fire gutted the business, a beloved downtown Dubuque coffee shop is poised to begin a new chapter.
Charlotte’s Coffee House, 1104 White St., will reopen Thursday. For owner Cheryl Rusk, it will be a day that has been more than a year in the making.
“Right now, I am nervous and stressed to the max,” she said with a laugh. “There is still so much to do. But the opening day is going to be exciting. That is the first word that comes to mind. It is all very exciting.”
For the Rusk family, getting back to this point has been a long and sometimes frustrating process.
Cheryl and her husband, Don, opened Charlotte’s Coffee House and Drake House Vacation Rentals in the fall of 2015.
Both businesses sustained major damage when a fire engulfed the building in the early morning hours of July 30, 2018. While no one was hurt, the incident proved to be a major setback for the family business.
In the immediate aftermath, Cheryl Rusk expressed hope that Charlotte’s could reopen within months. The process, however, played out at a far slower pace.
Due to insurance protocols, contractors couldn’t even begin working on the structure until December. Conducting a new buildout provided its own set of challenges.
“When I look back on that, I was pretty naive,” Rusk said. “I really had no idea the extent of the damage.”
STARTING OVER
In both a figurative and literal sense, the fire allowed the Rusk family a chance to start over.
Rusk believes the business benefited from having a blank slate.
“They had to gut the building anyway, so it gave us an opportunity to redesign things,” she said. “We came up with things we wished we would have done the first time around. We had the chance to take three years of experience and apply that. It was like our second chance.”
Visitors to Charlotte’s Coffee House will notice multiple changes. The coffee bar has been moved from the front to the back, a change that should improve customer flow. Seating has been added on the upper level and the kitchen has been expanded.
The beverages and food items largely remain the same, with only a few tweaks here and there.
Just weeks prior to the fire, Charlotte’s had begun serving beer and wine. Cheryl Rusk said the business will augment those offerings with a “night menu” that features empanadas.
Charlotte’s will boast a staff of 30 workers, mostly part time.
Cheryl and Don’s son, Tim Rusk, serves as co-manager of Charlotte’s Coffee House, sharing that title with Tom Unger. Tim said it has been a scramble to get the business ready to open and noted that they likely won’t be offering a full menu right away. Even so, he emphasized there will be no more delays.
“There’s never going to be a perfect time (to reopen),” he said. “At some point, you just have to go for it.”
MEMORIES REMAIN
At 2 a.m. July 30, 2018, Tim Rusk awoke to a phone call.
The voice on the other end of the line — a tenant at Drake House — informed him that a fire was spreading throughout the structure. Tim rushed out the door and jumped in his car.
“I just saw this plume of smoke and I thought, ‘Surely that isn’t Charlotte’s,’” Rusk recalled. “As I got closer, I could see these giant flames.”
The damage affected Charlotte’s and Drake House Vacation Rentals, a trio of apartment-style, long-term rental units connected to the coffee house.
Cheryl Rusk said two of the rental units reopened a couple months after the fire. The third sustained more severe damage and is poised to reopen in September.
Even with the reopening of Charlotte’s around the corner, Tim Rusk will never quite forget the impact of that evening.
“It is very rare in life that you realize how big of a moment it is while it’s actually occurring,” he said. “As I was watching the fire happen, I thought to myself ‘This is a big deal.’”
SECOND TIME AROUND
To this day, the Rusk family remains grateful for the help it received in the aftermath of the fire.
Various local businesses donated freezer and storage space. Charlotte’s was gifted two spots at the Dubuque Farmers Market.
Through its use of a mobile food truck and the creation of a satellite location on the east campus of Medical Associates, Charlotte’s ensured its name and products stayed in front of the consumer.
“We didn’t want to be forgotten,” Cheryl said.
With the reopening of the shop this week, the Rusk family is ready to get back to what it does best.
“I have nothing but positive thoughts now,” Tim Rusk said. “We’re excited for customers to get back in here. We’re ready to get back to the Charlotte’s of old again.”