PEOSTA, Iowa — A locally owned hardware store will host the grand opening of its new Peosta location this week.
The new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden, 456 Peosta St., will host grand opening events from Friday to Sunday, April 22 to 24, according to a press release.
The Peosta location then will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The store will be the third Steve’s Ace location in Dubuque County. The business has two Dubuque locations at 200 S. Locust St. and 3350 John K. Kennedy Road.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.