PEOSTA, Iowa — A locally owned hardware store will host the grand opening of its new Peosta location this week.

The new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden, 456 Peosta St., will host grand opening events from Friday to Sunday, April 22 to 24, according to a press release.

The Peosta location then will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The store will be the third Steve’s Ace location in Dubuque County. The business has two Dubuque locations at 200 S. Locust St. and 3350 John K. Kennedy Road.

