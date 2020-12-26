SAVANNA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County man recently pleaded guilty to a charge related to a shooting.
Tylor A. Disney, 22, of Stockton, pleaded guilty in Carroll County Circuit Court to a count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, according to online court records.
His sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 3.
Savanna police previously reported that they received a call at about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 20 of gunshots fired in the 1000 block of Main Street in Savanna.
“Upon arrival, officers found that numerous rounds of ammunition had been discharged,” according to the release. “No one was injured as a result of the shooting.”
Disney and Matthew A. Love, 20, of Stockton, were arrested later that day. Love faces the same charge, and his next court hearing is set for Jan. 6.