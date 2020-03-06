The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Diontay L Garrett, 29, of Calumet City, Ill., was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 61/151 and Olde Davenport Road on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of marijuana.
- Kendall L. Thomas, 45, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 12th and Elm streets on charges of possession of crack cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
- Evelyn G. McSpadden, 26, of Dubuque, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to her vehicle sometime between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday while it was parked outside her residence.
- Isaiah T. Robinson, 34, of Racine, Wis., reported items worth $575 taken from his vehicle around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of University Avenue.