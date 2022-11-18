2:30 p.m. Galena Cellars celebrates the 2022 wine harvest release. Revelers will parade in horse-drawn carriages, trolleys and more as the Nouveau wine is distributed to businesses with the “Nouveau” posters in their windows. Parade admission: Free. More information: nouveauweekend.com.
Fall Into Winter Craft Show
Saturday, Galena Art and Recreation Center, 11084 W. U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters, a bake sale, food, raffle and “kids only” shopping opportunities will support The Workshop, a nonprofit that provides job training and professional opportunities for community adults with disabilities. Admission: $3 for adults, free for ages 10 and under. More information: 815-777-2211.
Cowboy Christmas
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shopping event features dozens of vendors offering new and used equine tack and equipment, farmhouse style decor, western style apparel and holiday gifts. Admission: $2. More information: bit.ly/3EgHFb1.
Clint Black featuring Lisa Hartman Black
Sunday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Country music star Clint Black; his wife, Lisa Hartman Black; and their daughter, Lily Pearl Black, will perform as part of the “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” tour. Clint Black has notched 11 No. 1 hits and 28 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Tickets start at $46. More information: fiveflagscenter.com and 563-589-4254.
