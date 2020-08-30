The COVID-19 pandemic confirmed for Ben Snyder what he already believed to be true about video games.
The activity connects people, even at a distance, and that is “crucial.”
“It’s a way for me to play games with my brother and our friends without necessarily having to risk being in a small enclosed area,” he said.
Snyder, the owner of Comic World & Games in Dubuque, joined his gaming buddies for weekly matches of popular esports titles.
Esports, short for electronic sports, is organized, competitive video gaming.
While some players participate for their own amusement, the activity also is a major spectator sport, professionalized through global tournaments, corporate sponsorships and merchandise.
Snyder’s favorite game, “League of Legends,” drops teams into a battle arena, which they navigate as they attempt to destroy one another’s base.
“While you’re not seeing the person, you are actually doing a task together. You have that voice connection. It is considerably better than texting people,” he said. “At the same time, it feeds that desire for competition, for challenging yourself and for making the most of what we’re going through as a community.”
The Nielsen company reported in June that 82% of global consumers played video games or watched video game content at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns. Additionally, the number of U.S. gamers who reported playing more video games as a result of COVID-19 increased by 46% compared to a March survey.
A person might surmise that competitive gaming would ride through the pandemic unscathed, and while its popularity increased, esports tournaments nonetheless dropped successively as if the industry was plagued by a bad internet connection.
In fact, remotely hosting major events was impossible on a global scale due to internet lag time. But teams are attempting to make do.
“It’s going about as well as other sports are doing,” said Joshua Moris, head coach of Clarke University’s esports team. “With COVID happening and everything, it’s difficult for myself to be on campus, and I think that’s definitely going to play into how the fall kicks off.”
Clarke, which formed its varsity team in 2018, is one of six Iowa schools who are members of the National Association of Collegiate eSports.
The pandemic upended the association’s spring competition schedule and that of another league in which Clarke participates.
But the foundation for remote play was poured before the pandemic.
During the team’s first year, members practiced in a computer lab on Clarke’s campus under Moris’ watch. They communicated using a voice and video chat application.
Although he can no longer stand over students’ shoulders — team members now will play remotely on their own devices — the procedure remains much the same except Moris will be a voice in their ears between rounds.
He is busy assembling a team roster in advance of fall collegiate competitions and knows of 10 students with varying levels of interest.
“It’s becoming less of an issue of being connected,” Moris said.