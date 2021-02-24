MONTICELLO, Iowa — The 52nd annual Rod & Custom Car Show will be held this weekend in Monticello.
The show is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Monticello Berndes Center, 766 N. Maple St.
The show features street rods, custom cars, race cars, motorcycles and pickup trucks.
The admission price is $10 for adults, while it is $5 for children age 12 and younger, or free for children with a paid adult admission. Attendees can bring a canned food item to donate to Four Oaks for $1 off admission.
Precautions against COVID-19 include social-distancing recommendations, mask-wearing and related guidelines.