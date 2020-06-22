LANCASTER, Wis. — Many pass a cemetery without pondering the stories of the people buried within them or worrying about the state of crumbling stone monuments.
Dave Peterson used to be one of those people.
But five years ago, he wondered how he might go about cleaning his parents’ and grandparents’ monuments.
By following the Facebook page, “The Good Cemeterian,” Peterson learned the tricks of the trade: Never use household cleaners or metal instruments on a monument. Instead, a light brush and wooden sticks, along with a biodegradable cleaning solution, will dissolve the mold and grime.
The work was interesting and rewarding, he said. But he had no thought of taking his new hobby beyond his family’s monuments.
Then came the Honor Flight.
In 2018, Peterson, a Vietnam War veteran, participated in a Badger Honor Flight out of Madison. Struck by the imposing monuments on the National Mall, he returned home with a new appreciation for Lancaster’s Civil War monument — and a new recognition of its state of disrepair.
“The Honor Flight did it,” Peterson said. “I realized it was ... time to clean this up, because no one’s taking care of it.”
He approached Grant County Board of Supervisors member Robert Keeney to ask for permission to clean the monument. After getting the go-ahead, Peterson worked for more than 100 hours to restore the monument, removing the caked-on dirt, moss and lichens until the names were legible again.
“I think it’s just something that was going to take time to see an outcome, and Dave had the time,” Keeney said. “It (shows) his dedication to the public at a local level.”
Since finishing the Civil War monument, Peterson has scrubbed new life into more than 100 monuments in Westwood and Hillside Cemeteries in Lancaster. He donates his time and labor, while the city and county pay for his cleaning solution.
Ron Mara, lead grounds specialist for the City of Lancaster, described Peterson’s volunteerism as “a selfless act” and “a work of passion.”
“I feel it’s a great service,” he said. “It’s not flashy, (but) he’s doing something that’s serious and careful, and it makes me feel good that somebody’s out there that wants to do this.”
Peterson works on monuments from veterans and civilians and is most intrigued by the unknown headstones — many so old and weathered that no name is visible.
Spurred on both by his curiosity and a desire to help families find their loved ones’ final resting places, Peterson works with county and city historians to piece together the stories of those buried within the cemetery.
Once he identifies a marker, Peterson uploads a picture of it to FindAGrave.com, often including PDFs of whatever information he’s gleaned.
“I try to leave it with some history to it that someone else can see,” Peterson said.
His meticulous efforts have been appreciated by relatives as far away as England, who send him emails and messages of gratitude.
“There’s plenty of people that take care of their own family’s headstones, but he’s never met these people before,” Mara said.
For Peterson, his work is proof that it’s never too late to try something new.
“I’ve gotten into it with both feet,” Peterson said. “I changed my direction. I never used to do this. I never cared. But now I do.”