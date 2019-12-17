MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An indie rock band that headlined the annual GARP Fest at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers earlier this year will return for an “extremely intimate” show next year.
The venue announced Monday morning that Susto will return at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, to the rural Maquoketa site.
But rather than playing in the famous barn, the show will be in the basement of a home on the property.
The venue on Monday also announced another basement show. Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.