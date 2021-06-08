PEOSTA, Iowa -- The National Education for Agriculture Safety at Northeast Iowa Community College will hold a virtual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day this week.
The event is for children ages 4 to 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10.
Topics include ATV safety, bike safety, fire safety and machinery safety.
The cost is $5 per child, due at the time of registration, and it includes a T-shirt and take-home bag.
For more information, contact Ashlee Then by emailing thenas@nicc.edu or calling 563-557-0354, ext. 2371.