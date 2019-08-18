Kennedy Wright and Wil Stroud have made names for themselves at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
“They are extremely friendly, energetic and nice,” said Molly Casey, the club’s director of social and educational programs. “They attend the club very often, and they’re just great role models for the other kids who are here.”
Kennedy, 13, and Wil, 10, both of Dubuque, have been named the club’s Youth of the Year.
“It’s an award that’s given to club members who have been chosen from the Youth of the Month pool,” Casey said. “It’s given to kids who stand out as unique and good individuals at the club.”
The club provides programs for Dubuque-area youth that promote health, social, educational and character development. It serves about 300 core members at its location at 1299 Locust St.
“It’s really fun,” said Kennedy, the daughter of Jackie Hunter and Robert Wright. “I moved here eight months ago from Platteville, Wis. I didn’t really have any friends, so my mom said I should try (the club) out.”
Kennedy, who will be an eighth-grade student at Washington Middle School in the fall, has been involved in dance at the club.
“Sometimes, I also help the kids in the computer room,” she said.
She attends the club five days per week and anticipates continuing to spend time at the club once school begins.
“This is where I have met some of my really close friends,” she said. “It’s always nice to meet new people and try new things.”
Wil, the son of Suzie Stroud, will be a fifth-grade student at Prescott Elementary School. This year is his second coming to the club.
“My friends were talking about it at school,” he said.
He said his favorite part of the club is the gymnasium.
“I like doing basketball because I wasn’t really into basketball before,” he said.
Wil plays basketball about four out of the five days that he attends the club.
“One day, I just like to play (games),” he said.
The annual award for the pair includes a school-supply shopping spree, courtesy of the club.
Casey said the youths were deserving winners of the award.
“They would always lend a helping hand if we were to ask, but more importantly, they just show that they can have fun and still be a good kid,” she said.