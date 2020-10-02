GALENA, Ill. — Galena officials have secured the funding to tear down a water tower and update water infrastructure.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to hire IIW, P.C., to lead design and construction services for the project, a move prompted by the recent approval for a low- interest loan from Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the project.
Estimated to cost $1.24 million, the city intends to eliminate an aging water tower near the intersection of Franklin Street and U.S. 20, along with installing improvements to the water infrastructure for the western portion of town.
“Right now, we are having problems with too much pressure in one spot of town and not enough in the other,” said Mayor Terry Renner. “It’s something that we are looking to fix with this project.”
The project was proposed by city officials after it was determined that the old water tower required improvements to remain up to code but was no longer needed by the city. The tower was constructed in 1963, and improving the structure was estimated to be $300,000 more expensive than removing it.
“It was at the point of requiring significant maintenance,” said City Administrator Mark Moran. “The cost of that was estimated to be even more than the project we are talking about now, and because we built another water tower in the industrial park, this one isn’t needed anymore.”
About $400,000 of the project will be covered by the Illinois EPA through loan forgiveness. The remaining $840,000 is expected to be funded through a water utility rate increase of 29 cents per 1,000 gallons, which has not yet been approved by council members. If approved, the increase would take effect in early 2022.
Council Member Marc McCoy said he believes the project is a necessary investment by the city.
“We realize that we need to keep updating and fixing our water infrastructure, so we can avoid problems in the future,” he said. “We’re doing our best to make sure we don’t get behind the eight ball.”
The infrastructure improvements will include the installation of new water mains and pressure reduction valves, which Moran said should improve water pressure and quality for west-side residents.
“It will be work better at handling the hilly terrain, so water pressure will be more consistent,” he said.
Work on the water tower and infrastructure is expected to begin in the spring and be completed by October 2022.