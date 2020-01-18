News in your town

Dubuque drug dealer sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison on gun charge

Dubuque police: Intoxicated man suffers 'significant facial injuries' in crash into telephone pole

Buttigieg to return to Dubuque for town hall event

In reversal, Peosta council backs study regarding moving City Hall to police station

Jackson County native with decades of law enforcement, military experience running for sheriff

At-large Platteville council seat to be filled by write-in

Manchester meth dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

Open house on Maquoketa street project set for Monday

Local law enforcement reports

Lead found in water fixtures at 3 Dubuque schools

Local businesses react as new decade brings changes, concerns to wine industry

Ask the TH: Where can I recycle glass in Dubuque?

Man accused of stealing $14,500 from Dubuque County restaurant pleads guilty

Dubuque City Council to consider scaled-back construction contract for veterans memorial