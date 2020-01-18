PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta officials this week agreed to move forward with a space study at the city’s police station about four months after the same proposal kicked off a series of contentious meetings.
City Council members voted, 3-2, to move forward with the $3,000 study to see if the building someday could accommodate City Hall as well. Council Members John Kraft, Gerry Hess and Doug Hughes voted in favor of the move, while Kathy Orr and Karen Lyons opposed it.
“There’s a lot of other projects in town that also need funds, and I don’t want this one to take priority over other projects,” Orr said.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said staff with architecture and engineering firm IIW will spend the next few months determining whether it is feasible to move four city employees from their offices at Peosta Community Centre into the police building.
The community center is growing and could use the city office space for additional programming. Meanwhile, the number of city employees has grown, and they also could use more space, Baethke said.
“The scope of work states that (consultants) will provide four different options on different ways that we could make it fit, as well as some conceptual cost numbers,” she said. “We’re really, bottom line, viewing this as kind of an information- gathering step.”
Hess described the study as a nonbinding attempt to determine the city’s options.
“My whole thought process behind it was we spend the $3,000 and then we see what the building can be used for in the future,” he said. “It’s not being fully utilized right now by the Police Department.”
But if that’s the case, the city should be prepared to discuss what comes next after the study results are in, Orr argued.
“They say they want this study done to see what the options are,” she said. “I asked them what they expected from the study and how much they were willing to invest in this project. They didn’t have an answer to that.”
The police station, located at 463 Peosta St., was completed in 2018. Initially budgeted at $600,000, construction costs ultimately totaled $900,000.
The proposal for a space study first was floated during a late September City Council meeting. Orr, Lyons and then-Council Member Carla Rueter shot it down, citing an unwillingness to potentially start another costly infrastructure project after the last one came in so far over budget.
“If you’re going to gut a building or add on to it, it’s going to be a big expenditure,” Orr said.
That move prompted A.J. Spiegel, the founder of Mi-T-M Corp. who had offered to pay for the study, to lash out at a subsequent council meeting and call for the three to resign.
Baethke this week confirmed that the city has received funds from Spiegel to cover the cost of the study.
A special City Council work session was held Oct. 11, and a topic of discussion was the exchange between Spiegel and council members.
Two days later, then-Mayor Larry Mescher sent an email saying he resigned, and council members would not let him rescind it when he changed his mind days later.
In November, Hess was re-elected while Hughes bested Reuter and another challenger for the second council seat on the ballot.