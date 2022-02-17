POTOSI, Wis. — For the first time, the Potosi chapter of Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars this year nominated a teacher for VFW district recognition.
Amy Siegert, a middle school and high school English and social studies teacher in the Potosi School District, was surprised to learn that not only was she named the VFW district middle school teacher of the year, but she also won the statewide honor.
Earlier this month, Siegert was invited to accept the award and give a speech at a state VFW conference.
“It was a banquet hall full of people in their military gear,” she recalled. “It was humbling.”
Post Commander Lester Jantzen said the chapter was moved to nominate Siegert because she has encouraged involvement in VFW essay contests.
“She’s getting the students participating,” Jantzen said.
A humble teacher, Siegert didn’t seek out the recognition. She mostly agreed to participate because she wanted to shine a light on the local VFW.
“When I accepted the award at the state level, what I learned is that (the VFW) are so committed to service,” Siegert said.
Around the time that Post Quartermaster Carla McAndrews was working on Siegert’s nomination, some of her students were interviewing veterans for an oral history project.
“Some of the students were able to interview veterans about their life stories,” Siegert said. “The purpose was to fill our writing standards but also our speaking and listening standards. The interviews were great for that.”
Sixth-grader Harmony Reynolds said Siegert is one of her favorite teachers. Harmony said the oral history project was awkward at first, but it became fun as she got to know the veteran she interviewed.
Siegert said, “Students learn more and are engaged more when they get feedback from outside of the walls of this building.”
Harmony also participated in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. Her essay was chosen as one of the best from the school.
“It was really fun,” Harmony said. “We wrote about America and stuff like that. I wrote about equal rights.”
Siegert does a bit of everything around the school, said school district Superintendent Kurt Cohen.
“If you talk to Amy, you’ll realize pretty quickly that along with covering the curricular needs she is outstanding with project-based learning,” he said.
She teaches English, social studies and speech with students from sixth grade to high school. She’s the library director and leads extracurricular activities, including the upcoming spring play, an “Indiana Jones” parody.
Siegert has worked in the district since 2011. Previously, Siegert taught for seven years in Iowa-Grant School District. In between, she spent about 10 years as a mother, teaching summer school and continuing education courses at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“I got my teaching fix,” Siegert said.
Her husband, Mark, is the district athletic director, so Amy Siegert often is involved in supporting the sports programs.
“We’re blessed with our staff,” Cohen said. “Amy is just one portion of that, but she definitely deserves the credit that she’s getting.”