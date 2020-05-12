ELIZABETH, Ill. -- University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteers are offering a Master Gardener Helpline, according to a press release.
Each year, the organization fields questions from the region. Calls are logged to identify trends in disease issues or pest populations. Master Gardeners also provide research-based answers to questions regarding trees, shrubs, perennials, insects, lawns and more.
To reach the Master Gardener Helpline, fill out the form at go.illinois.edu/MGHelpline or leave a message at 815-858-2273. Resources also are available by visiting go.illinois.edu/jsw.