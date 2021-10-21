Several local law enforcement agencies will accept used medications during an event this weekend aimed at reducing the risk of prescription drug abuse.
Dubuque County’s Drug Take Back Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Dubuque County Emergency Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way.
Prescription and over-the-counter medications, including vitamins, supplements and herbal medications, can be dropped off. Needles, syringes with needles and other sharp items will be accepted in puncture-proof containers. Medication samples and hydrogen peroxide also will be accepted.
Materials that cannot be accepted include bloody or infectious waste, inhalers or thermometers, glass or cleaning products.
In Jackson County, Iowa, there will be drive-up drop-offs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bellevue, Maquoketa and Sabula police stations, according to Jackson County Prevention Coalition.
In Grant County, Wis., prescription medication can be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours on weekdays — the Boscobel, Dickeyville, Muscoda and Platteville police departments and Fennimore Municipal Building. They can be dropped at the Lancaster Police Department at any time.
Additional events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highland (Wis.) Village Police Department, 530 Main St., and Crawford County (Wis.) Highway Department, 21515 Wisconsin 27, Seneca.
The Wisconsin take-back events will accept inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications, in addition to prescription and over-the-counter medications. The Wisconsin sites will not accept needles or other types of sharp items, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products (including shampoo, soaps, lotions or sunscreens), household hazardous waste or thermometers.