A Dubuque sex offender accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges this week.
Bennie W. Harris-Terrell, 32, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, entered an Alford plea to an amended charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Harris-Terrel also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine as a third or subsequent offense and violating his probation by using a controlled substance.
According to court documents, a Dubuquer contacted police in January to report a relative younger than 17 was in a sexual relationship with an older man, later identified as Harris-Terrell.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Harris-Terrell was convicted in 2016 of invasion of privacy for posting explicit videos of an ex-girlfriend to Facebook. That conviction requires him to register as a sex offender.
The sex-offender-registry violation is related to Harris-Terrell using a social media account that he had not reported to his probation officer, as required.
A plea agreement recommends five-year prison sentences for the probation violation and drug possession, as well as a two-year sentence each for failing to register as a sex offender and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Prosecutors will recommend the terms run concurrently, meaning a total of five years in prison.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.