DELHI, Iowa — A Delaware County resident has won the $1 million top prize in an Iowa Lottery promotion.
Susie Blazek, of Delhi, won the grand prize in the lottery’s “Million Dollar Summer” promotion. The promotion enables lottery players to submit losing scratch tickets for prize drawings.
Blazek told lottery officials that she plans to retire on Oct. 8 after winning the top prize.
Two Dubuque residents also won prizes in the promotion. Whitney Putchio won $30,000, and Jeff Weiland won $20,000, according to the lottery.
