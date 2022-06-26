Isaac Puccio and Branson Loeffelholz used to go to Dubuque’s Sutton Swimming Pool every day during the summer.
When they heard the pool would be closed this year, they felt a part of their summer was stolen.
“I was pissed,” said Branson, 15. “It didn’t seem fair.”
On Friday afternoon, though, the two boarded the city’s new free shuttle service, rode 30 minutes and stepped out to find themselves in front of Flora Pool. Even though it was late June, it was their first pool day of the summer.
“It’s packed,” said Isaac, 16, as he and Loeffelholz got in line to enter the facility.
The city has been providing free transportation this summer to Flora Pool for North End residents who no longer can walk to Sutton Pool to go swimming. The service picks up residents at Sutton and several other stops.
The city developed the route after deciding to only open Flora this summer amid staffing shortages. The seven-day route, which runs throughout the summer, will cost the city $39,434.
As of Thursday, the shuttle service had transported 184 passengers since starting on June 3.
City Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey said city staff didn’t have expectations about how many people would use the route, but he so far has heard good comments from people using it.
“So far, the riders are happy with the service, and there has been no request to modify it,” he said. “We weren’t sure what we would see on this route.”
About 65% of the Flora shuttle’s total ridership are those younger than 18.
City Council Member Danny Sprank, who represents the North End, said the service is essential this summer to provide local youth access to Flora, but he stressed the importance of also working to reopen Sutton next summer.
“It’s good to see that it’s being used,” he said. “It’s a temporary solution to a problem that we need to get resolved next year.”
Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said the city so far has hired 43 lifeguards for this summer. While that number allows the city to safely and efficiently operate Flora, officials still do not have enough staff to open Sutton.
Knuckey said overall ridership numbers for Dubuque public transportation services indicate that in addition to using the free shuttle service, people are taking other routes to get to Flora. Several routes throughout the city that make stops at or near the pool are seeing increases in daily passengers.
“We are seeing an increase in some of our general routes,” Knuckey said. “More people in general are taking routes that end up around the pool.”
Isaac Puccio and Branson Loeffelholz initially were wary about taking the shuttle service, but after one trip, they saw themselves returning to Flora many more times this summer.
“It’s only like a 30-minute ride, so we’ll probably go more,” Branson said. “It’s nice that it’s free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.