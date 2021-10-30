Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Police said a 13-year-old girl stabbed two 14-year-olds Thursday night in Dubuque.
The two injured girls were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with wounds that police said were non-life-threatening. None of the girls’ names have been released.
Police responded to a report of a large disturbance involving juveniles at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday near the corner of Angella and West Locust streets, according to a press release.
They were directed to an apartment at 444 Angella, where they found the two injured 14-year-olds. One had a leg wound, and the other had a laceration to the arm, the release states.
Police identified the 13-year-old as a suspect through witness statements, Lt. Ted McClimon said. She was located and taken into custody at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday at 2506 Broadway St.
She was charged with two counts of willful injury and sent to juvenile detention.