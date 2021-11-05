Additional local election results for Delaware and Jackson counties are now available after county officials tabulated write-in votes submitted in Tuesday’s election. Below are results for races that were not available on Tuesday or Wednesday.
DELAWARE COUNTY
EARLVILLE CITY COUNCIL (three seats) — Dean Conrad was the only person to file and won with 73 votes. Write-in candidate Dale Smoch garnered 11 votes to secure a seat. A three-way tie occurred between Jim Salow, Madison Kuhns and Tony Giorgenti for the third seat, with each receiving six votes. The winner for that seat will be drawn by lot.
JACKSON COUNTY
ANDREW MAYOR — No candidate filed for the position. Mike Roeder got the most write-in votes with 44 votes.
ANDREW CITY COUNCIL (three seats, four-year terms) — Donald L. Regan and Tracey Till, the only candidates to file, earned two of the seats available. John Williams secured the third seat with 18 write-in votes.
ANDREW CITY COUNCIL (one seat, two-year term) — No candidate filed. Isaac Ambrosy and John Williams both earned seven write-in votes.
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said the winner for that seat will be determined by drawing lots. However, as Williams also secured the third four-year seat on the council, if he is selected as the winner for this seat, he would need to submit a letter of resignation for one of the two seats.
MAQUOKETA CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2 — No candidate filed. Cory Simonson, who currently holds the seat, earned the most write-in votes with 15 votes.
SABULA MAYOR — Paul Figie, the only candidate to file, received 58 votes. However, write-in candidate Troy Hansen bested Figie with 67 votes to secure the position.