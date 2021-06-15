Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans will receive a 2.1% salary increase for the 2021-2022 school year.
School board members on Monday approved Rheingans’ rolling three-year contract through June 30, 2024, and his salary and benefits for the upcoming school year.
“We are thrilled with what Stan is doing,” Board President Tami Ryan said following the meeting. “... He has a steady vision and decision-making process that we have great confidence in.”
Rheingans’ salary for the 2021-2022 school year will be $225,120. The district also will provide an additional $22,000 in a retirement account.
Board documents indicate that when accounting for both salary and benefits, Rheingans’ total package increase for the coming year is 1.8%, about the same increase as other employee groups.
Ryan said board members look both at increases for other district employees, as well as how Rheingans’ compensation compares with similar positions in other large Iowa districts, when setting his salary.
Rheingans noted that he typically asks the board to set his compensation increases in line with other employee groups and said he was glad to see the board extend his contract another year.
“The important thing to me is, it allows me to do this job longer,” he said.
Board members also approved salary and benefits increases of about 1.8% for paraprofessionals, nonbargaining employees and administrators and nonbargaining secretaries.
The board on Monday also recognized Board Member Mike Donohue, who resigned effective today after 10 years in the role as he relocates to Decorah, Iowa. Tom Barton, who previously served four terms on the board, will fill Donohue’s seat until a successor is seated following the November election.
Board members stated their appreciation to Donohue for his service, and Donohue expressed his gratitude to the district’s employees, Rheingans and other board members.
“Over the last 10 years, I think, with all the board members that I’ve had the chance to work with, we’ve really built a solid foundation for this district,” Donohue said.
Also on Monday, board members:
- Approved a resolution directing the sale of about $36 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds. Funds from the bonds will be used for the $34 million Dubuque Senior High School renovation project.
- Approved the hiring of Dierre Littleton as the district’s next director of equity. Littleton will start in his new role on Aug. 2 and fills an opening created when Taj Suleyman resigned earlier this year.