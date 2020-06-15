FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members tonight unanimously approved a plan that extends the next school year.
"I'm happy with the approved calendar," said Superintendent Rick Colpitts. "It provides our students with an additional 11 days of instruction next year."
Students now will start school Aug. 13, rather than Aug. 24, and the last day is pushed back from May 27 to June 2.
Colpitts said these additional days will allow teachers to make up instruction time lost when Iowa school buildings closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional days will cost the district approximately $25,000 per day to pay hourly employees. But those costs could have been much higher.
Colpitts said Western Dubuque Education Association agreed to provide the district additional days of service at no cost -- a $500,000 savings for the school district.