The project area covers approximately 26 miles of the river from Lock and Dam 11 in Dubuque to Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue, Iowa, according to a press release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program.
The project is being conducted through a partnership with the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin departments of natural resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
A virtual open house presentation that includes a basic overview of the project is available at go.usa.gov/xF3UD.
Public comments are being accepted through Aug. 14 via that website, by email at PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Regional Planning and Environmental Division North – Brian Morrill, Clock Tower Building, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201.