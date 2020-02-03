PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — For the past 45 years, an annual fundraising event in Prairie du Chien has created a sense of warmth on a cold winter’s night.
The Eagles Club Aerie No. 1502 last week hosted its 45th Heart and Cancer Telethon. The event aired for eight consecutive hours — beginning at 5 p.m. Jan. 25 — and could be watched on public -access television and YouTube.
Eagles Club member and event organizer Tom Nelson said this year’s telethon raised $52,500, enough to push the long-standing fundraiser’s all-time total past the $1 million threshold.
Nelson remains in awe of the event and the support it attracts.
“It has a life of its own in this community,” said Nelson. “We take a cold night in the winter and make it all about celebrating the community. When that is your goal, everyone wants to join in on the party.”
The event started in 1976 and is routinely held on the last Saturday in January.
Nelson credited Mediacom, which contributed both equipment and manpower to the telethon. CenturyLink provided telephones for the event free of charge.
The broadcast on Mediacom’s public-access channel allowed residents in Prairie du Chien and surrounding communities to view the event. And by airing the event on YouTube, organizers were able to expand their reach further.
The fundraising results have ballooned over time. Nelson noted that the inaugural event raised just north of $3,000. And it wasn’t until 1992 that the telethon collectively generated over $100,000.
A groundswell of support throughout the community has helped the event grow over the years.
Nelson noted that organizers collect pledge cards from community members and businesses prior to the event.
During the telethon itself, a variety of local groups provide on-air entertainment. A group of female singers called The Ding-a-Lings graced the program with a song. Groups and sports teams associated with Prairie du Chien schools provided performances of their own.
Randall Paske is among many local residents who helped plan this year’s event.
“It is a happy occasion,” he said. “At the end, I am not exhausted. Maybe just a little relieved. To be part of the event and its success is amazing for me.”
Funds generated by the telethon are split among four health facilities providing heart and cancer care out of La Crosse and Madison. Event organizers note that all funds are put toward research.
“When you speak with these researchers and hear about the things they are able to do because of your funding, that is a wonderful feeling,” said Paske.
Despite reaching the $1 million milestone, volunteers like Nelson and Paske aren’t resting on their laurels.
Instead, they are eagerly awaiting the 46th incarnation of their small community’s enduring telethon.
“There is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for what we can do in the future,” said Nelson. “We are already looking forward to next year.”