A state service through which volunteers read local newspapers for visually impaired residents will host a pair of informational meetings in Dubuque this week.
The Iowa Radio Reading Information Service for the Blind and Print-Handicapped will hold meetings at 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Mount Carmel, 1100 Carmel Drive. Organization leaders will discuss how to become a listener or an IRIS reader.
More than 300 volunteers read news content, the recordings of which are distributed as podcasts, via livestream or via special IRIS receivers that are free to people with visual impairments. The Telegraph Herald is available on IRIS.