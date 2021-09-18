Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- An Highland, Wis., man was arrested following a crash in which authorities said he fatally struck a person with his vehicle on Friday near Mineral Point.
Alexander Garic was arrested on a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff's Department.
The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday on Wisconsin 39 near Iowa County E, northwest of Mineral Point.
The release states that Craig Cheney, 55, of Mineral Point, and another person not named in the release were walking a horse on Wisconsin 39 when Garic lost control of his vehicle and hit Cheney.
Cheney later was pronounced dead at Upland Hills Health.