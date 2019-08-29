A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a high-speed chase during which authorities say he crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman.
Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 30, of 591 Almond St., pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Another count of eluding and an operating-while-intoxicated charge will be dismissed.
Prosecutors recommend Redenbaugh serve a five-year prison sentence for the eluding charge. A sentence of one year in jail for the possession charge would run concurrently with the eluding sentence.
Information on a sentencing hearing had not yet been filed electronically.
Police said that a chase involving Redenbaugh started at about 2:40 p.m. June 16 in the area of Jackson and East 27th streets in Dubuque.
During the chase, Redenbaugh crashed into a vehicle driven by Rebecca Ostert, 56, at the intersection of Jackson and East 24th streets, but he continued to flee authorities, according to court documents.
The force of the crash pushed Ostert’s vehicle into a nearby yard and left her injured, authorities said.
Meanwhile, Redenbaugh fled across the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge. The chase ended when Redenbaugh crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Jo Daviess County 5 West and North Badger Road, just south of the Illinois-Wisconsin border in the East Dubuque area.
Redenbaugh was also charged with felony eluding, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Grant County, Wis.
Online court records indicate Redenbaugh’s next hearing on the Grant County charges will be held Sept. 9.