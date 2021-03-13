Jack Droessler felt bored in late January.
He was just starting a two-week quarantine inside his residence at an Asbury, Iowa, assisted-living home.
Staff enforced the precaution whenever a resident left the premises of Luther Manor Grand Meadows. Droessler, 84, had visited his doctor.
While he waited for the requisite number of days to pass, he took meals in his room, filed his taxes and watched a little television.
Jack has blanketed the walls of his quarters with portraits of several grandchildren, a great-grandson and his cat, Kelly. The amiable calico moved to the home of a family friend when Jack and his wife, Pauline, relocated from their Platteville, Wis., apartment to Grand Meadows in 2017.
Pauline, also 84, resides in the skilled-nursing section of the facility. Jack wanted to see her but could not do so while quarantining.
He telephoned routinely but struggled to hear her. To Jack, it seems as though Parkinson’s disease has turned a dimmer switch on Pauline’s voice.
“The dementia is kicking in, so that doesn’t help neither,” he said. “She calls at different times, wondering if I can come over and pick her up. She wonders when she can go home.”
Jack had that week received his second COVID-19 vaccination. He was among about 50 Grand Meadows residents who obtained the coveted shots in January and February.
COVID-19 easily swept through Iowa long-term-care facilities in 2020. Residents, generally older and with pre-existing health conditions, are at greater risk of developing medical complications when infected with the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease.
At Grand Meadows, six residents tested positive for COVID-19 and two died.
“It takes a lot (out of) the families,” said Tasia Guiter, the facility’s wellness director. “It’s also very heartbreaking for the staff who have worked with them for so many years, who see them every day.”
Luther Manor Communities instituted a host of infection-control measures at the onset of the pandemic, which former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13 — one year ago today.
That day, both the Illinois and Wisconsin governors ordered schools closed. Dubuque County issued its own emergency declaration. The City of Dubuque followed suit three days later, and the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Dioceses of Madison, Wis., and Rockford, Ill., canceled Masses.
On St. Patrick’s Day, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered bars, theaters and casinos closed and banned mass gatherings. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque jumpstarted a coronavirus response fund.
Public health officials announced Dubuque County’s first confirmed coronavirus case on March 19.
“I cannot express how serious this is,” then-County Supervisor Dave Baker told reporters at a press conference. “We know what happened in the state of Washington, what’s happening in Italy. It is a tragedy waiting to happen.”
On March 24, Dubuque resident Kathy Davis was the first Iowan to die of COVID-19. More than 5,600 others in Iowa have followed, part of the more than 527,000 American deaths to date.
As people argued over the effectiveness or prudence of stay-at-home orders and mask mandates, many looked to the COVID-19 vaccines as the exit strategy. Two received federal emergency approval for use in December and a third in February.
Residents of long-term-care facilities were among the first in the tri-state region to receive them.
“It’s been a difficult year for them and their family members,” said Luther Manor Communities Administrator Tracey Long. “Life can change in an instant, like it did here.”
The restrictions at the facility began to ease this month after Dubuque County’s infection rate dropped.
Now, residents no longer have to quarantine when they leave the grounds. They can dine together if they remain 6 feet apart and participate in some large-group activities. Loved ones can visit during designated hours.
But measures such as temperature screenings and the wearing of face masks likely will become permanent fixtures of nursing facilities, Long said.
For some, the pandemic has highlighted community resilience, while others view it as a lesson in cherishing overlooked privileges. Some are sketching their plans in hopes of a post-pandemic future.
“I think people have realized they value family, friendships, socialization and a connection with others,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, Dubuque public health specialist. “The ability to gather together.”
Over the past year, many have asked themselves, “How will I endure this?”
Jack Droessler derives solace from his newfound freedom and recently took his car for a spin.
He shopped at Walmart and attended Mass at Church of the Resurrection.
“Me and my wife were both good Catholics before the pandemic,” he said.
CHALLENGED TOGETHER
The changing information released by medical authorities proved frustrating for nurse Nichole Seippel when the pandemic reached southwest Wisconsin.
Staff received daily updates, but the recommendations changed rapidly.
“I think everyone is trying to do what is best,” she said. “But we didn’t know what was best.”
Grant County, Wis., confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 18, 2020. Cases statewide peaked twice in autumn, straining health care resources.
Seippel, 38, has worked since 2013 at Grant Regional Health Center, a critical-access hospital in Lancaster, Wis.
As conditions worsened, all hands were needed to handle the influx of patients, she said. As she normally does, Seippel floated among the emergency room, obstetrical suites and medical and surgical departments.
Any person seeking medical care could unknowingly present an infection risk, even if symptoms suggested an unrelated ailment. Seippel feared spreading the disease between patients or taking it home to her family.
COVID-19 also complicated the practice of medicine and nursing. A patient might present with abdominal pain. Was it a sign of appendicitis or COVID-19?
The conclusion might lead a practitioner to put the patient in a negative-air-pressure room and don extra personal protective equipment. Seippel also wondered how best to express sympathy while masked, gowned and gloved.
Wisconsin hospitals experienced personal protective equipment shortages and, for a time, a scarcity of hospital beds.
“You would be waiting for a bed for multiple hours to days,” she said.
The situation grew tense when patients needed to obtain treatment at a larger facility but had to remain in Lancaster until an opening was located. Perhaps a heart attack survivor needed a stent inserted to remove a blockage or a stroke patient required brain surgery.
“We didn’t have the equipment and providers, but we had to make do,” Seippel said. “And that’s not OK.”
After hospitals instituted visitor restrictions, she also found herself as the intermediary between patients and their loved ones.
Seippel recalled being asked by a woman, who could not enter the hospital, to tell the woman’s elderly mother that she loved her.
“I didn’t know if that elderly patient was ever going to see her daughter again,” Seippel said.
The patient later died.
“You’re at work. You just do it,” Seippel said. “But the ride home is when you go through your day and reflect.”
Although COVID-19 case activity remains high, the number of hospitalized patients is shrinking in southern Wisconsin.
Grant Regional’s COVID-19 isolation wing has gone unused for months. Patients can be transferred to higher levels of care without issue.
“It was challenging, but we were all in it together,” Seippel said. “I feel like we’re in a better place right now.”
RESILIENT MINDS
Charissa McAuliff feared for the safety of students and staff at the outset of the pandemic.
When the Dubuque Community School District ceased face-to-face instruction in March 2020, she was relieved. McAuliffe teaches English to about 25 Fulton Elementary School students and remained in daily contact with families when classes were taught remotely.
“I would reach families who would tell me that they were sick,” McAuliff said.
She trained over the summer to teach students virtually. At the start of the 2020-21 academic year, about two-thirds of her students attended school in a hybrid arrangement in which they alternated between in-person and remote classes.
As a teacher of English language learners — students whose first language is not English — McAuliff’s instructional setup is different than other classrooms. She meets with students in small groups daily.
Using Zoom, a videoconferencing app, she read stories to students. They followed along, sometimes seeing the words on the screen. Together, they discussed what they were learning.
“We are always, always assessing how we teach our kids based on what they need,” McAuliff said. “Every single day we change the strategies that we use to work with students.”
She said the technology was less of a barrier than student follow-through on homework assignments, a challenge for all young learners without respect to their language fluency.
“But the kids learned,” McAuliff said. “They learned quickly.”
In February, Iowa lawmakers ordered all school districts to offer in-person classes five days per week.
“It’s great to see their faces,” she said. “But as a person of my age, it’s a little nerve-racking.”
McAuliff, 65, is considered a high-priority candidate for COVID-19 vaccination. Teaching staff had the opportunity to receive them, and she availed herself of the opportunity.
“I think the students are very resilient, and teachers are very resilient,” McAuliff said.
MISSING THE GROOVE
Dan Chatfield remembers the last time that he stepped inside a crowded venue — for the Howard Jones Acoustic Trio live at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on March 5, 2020.
But nothing in the year since.
Streaming media platforms such as Pandora can fill silences, he said, but they cannot replicate the collective feeling of standing among an audience at a live performance.
“It’s celebratory,” Chatfield said. “There is an energy about it. We use music for everything.”
Chatfield, 50, works as a counselor. He traces the increase in mental health struggles observed during the pandemic to a loss of human connection.
To maintain his own, he remained in touch with a small, yet tight-knit circle of friends.
“Being single in Dubuque during a pandemic is, you know, interesting,” Chatfield said.
He feared infecting his elderly parents, whom he visits in Asbury. Chatfield celebrated a brief Christmas with them and his two brothers. Each sat in a separate corner.
“We’re basically yelling across the room at each other,” he said.
At the start of the pandemic, he feared a potential exposure to the coronavirus.
“There was a time when I had a sinus headache,” Chatfield said. “I woke up thinking, ‘I’ve got ‘rona.’”
His fears have lessened now that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some good has come from the pandemic, Chatfield said. He explored his interests: hiking and biking on the Heritage Trail and at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, reading and photography.
“There are days I’ve felt kind of down because I want things to go back to normal,” Chatfield said. “But I talk myself out of it.”
DON’T WAIT FOR A REASON
Tens of thousands of businesses across the country closed in 2020 — many permanently.
But the pandemic awakened Amanda Kaiser to her dissatisfaction and the sensation that time is precious.
She left her corporate job as a graphic designer in June and, five months later, opened the doors to AJ’s Boutique in downtown Dubuque.
“I just felt like I could do more,” said Kaiser, 29. “Honestly, if (the pandemic) would have never happened, I don’t know if I would be here.”
She hopes to create a safe shopping space for women of all body types. Kaiser described her apparel as bohemian casual and “comfy cozy.”
On a recent afternoon, a row of distressed jean jackets hung across the sales floor from a rack of baggy knit jumpers that came in salmon, coral and dried lavender hues.
Kaiser, wearing a T-shirt with leopard print Rolling Stones lips, stood at the checkout counter.
“This size is standard size,” she told a customer, gesturing to the front of the store. “The plus size is that wall.”
“I found it,” the woman said, chuckling. “It’s cute. Everything’s adorable.”
People told Kaiser she was brave for taking a risk as other businesses were shuttering.
But she believes in Dubuque’s commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs. Kaiser predicts an upturn in the economy as winter turns to spring and spring to summer.
People eye a garment and tell her they have nothing to wear it to, but she sees it as a token for something exciting yet to come.
Behind the checkout counter, Kaiser put up a world map, where she inserts pins to mark the home cities of her customers. It is largely empty — but growing more populated. More noticeable are the notes of congratulations tacked onto it.
“We are so proud of you,” a card from Kaiser’s parents read. “We love you.”