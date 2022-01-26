The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported on Tuesday:

  • Donald J. Koster Jr., 42, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
  • Jane A. Graham, 71, of 3187 Highland Park Drive, reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the theft of $600 between 12:45 p.m. Saturday and 10:10 a.m. Monday at her residence.
  • Justin A. Hoffmann, 35, of Charlotte, Iowa, reported $2,500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Dodge Street.

