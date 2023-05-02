JAMESTOWN, Wis. — Construction is set to begin soon on an ambulatory surgical center in southwest Wisconsin that will be owned and operated by a group of Dubuque surgeons.

Dubbed the Upper Mississippi Surgery Center, the center will be built just past the Iowa-Wisconsin bridge in Jamestown, off Badger Road. It will focus on outpatient procedures such as hernia repairs, carpal tunnel releases and other same-day operations.

