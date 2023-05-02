JAMESTOWN, Wis. — Construction is set to begin soon on an ambulatory surgical center in southwest Wisconsin that will be owned and operated by a group of Dubuque surgeons.
Dubbed the Upper Mississippi Surgery Center, the center will be built just past the Iowa-Wisconsin bridge in Jamestown, off Badger Road. It will focus on outpatient procedures such as hernia repairs, carpal tunnel releases and other same-day operations.
“It’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from downtown (Dubuque), … (so) patients who need to have less-invasive surgical procedures will be able to take a short ride over the bridge and have a lower-cost option,” said foot and ankle surgeon Nicole Jedlicka, of Dubuque Podiatry, one of 10 surgeons involved with the project.
Recommended for you
The surgeons leading the project are all independent surgeons from the Dubuque area from four area practices — Dubuque Podiatry, Dubuque Surgery, Dubuque Orthopaedic Surgeons and Dubuque ENT Head & Neck Surgery.
General surgeon Jacob Wagner, of Dubuque Surgery, said the group first discussed opening the center three years ago in response to a push by insurance companies to have outpatient procedures performed at surgical centers instead of hospitals.
Wagner said insurance companies prefer surgical centers because they tend to be more cost-effective and efficient for smaller procedures and have an easier time scheduling patients because of the lower risk of surgeries being bumped to accommodate emergent cases that come into hospitals.
“This is where health care is going,” Wagner said. “Medicare and Medicaid and all the other big insurers would like to see more (operations) done in surgery centers, so (this project) is addressing a need for those centers in the community.”
Construction is expected to begin early this month and take a little over a year to complete, Wagner said. It will then be another three to six months before the center is expected to see patients.
Once completed, the center will have three operating rooms, a perioperative area and offices for surgeons and other staff. Preliminary studies estimate the center will see around 2,500 patients each year from across the tri-state area.
Jedlicka said the group decided to locate the center in southwest Wisconsin because it will still be close to the providers’ Dubuque base while also offering a chance to expand into southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. The group also looked at a few options in western Dubuque before landing on the Jamestown location.
The center will be built just past U.S. 151’s first exit in Wisconsin, an approximate 10-minute drive by car to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where patients will be transported if needed for more extensive or emergent care.
“There’s this beautiful spot over the bridge, and it’s really close, really easy to get to and it’s a rapidly growing area that we thought was a good place to sort of expand our services in that direction,” Jedlicka said.
Many of the involved surgeons currently have privileges at and perform their operations at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and will continue to do so for larger surgeries requiring overnight stays or for patients with multiple comorbidities that could lead to increased risk of surgical complication.
UnityPoint Health communications specialist Jesse Gavin said Finley was aware of the plans for the new center but was not yet able to comment on the implications for the hospital to see fewer same-day surgeries.
“Outpatient surgery facilities are commonplace throughout the country and are extremely popular because they offer convenience to patients and lower out-of-pocket costs,” Gavin said in an emailed statement. “We are aware of the plans for this ambulatory center but are unable to comment until plans are further along.”
Jamestown chairman Stephen Freese said the town board has been generally supportive of the project, adding that the center would further bolster town residents’ health care access. In December, Southwest Health also opened a clinic in nearby Kieler for primary, dental and specialty care.
“We used to be a medically underserved area, so we’ve been really fortunate with (both these projects),” Freese said. “The less people have to drive out of town to get health care, the better it is for our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.