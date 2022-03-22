A Dubuque man on Monday was sentenced to life in prison without parole for kidnapping a girl to sexually abuse her.
Robbie J. Hess, 43, received the mandatory sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in November had found him guilty of first-degree kidnapping.
Court records indicate that jury members based their guilty verdict on Hess’ intent “to commit sexual abuse based on (the girl’s) mental incapacitation.”
Hess originally was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, but they were dismissed prior to the trial and replaced with the kidnapping charge.
Court documents state that the girl, who was younger than 16, encountered the man later identified as Hess while she was wandering in the Port of Dubuque area in July 2020. Hess invited her onto his boat and then took her to an abandoned island on the Mississippi River, where she reported that he restrained her by holding her arms and sexually assaulted her.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
Hess later dropped the girl off near the East 16th Street bridge, documents state. She was found wandering in that area later that day.
An analysis of a sexual assault kit collected from the girl found DNA “consistent” with that of Hess, documents state.
Court documents state that, when first contacted by police, Hess “made limited admissions to knowing” the girl “but denied having any contact with her.” Police reported that Hess agreed several times to come to Dubuque Law Enforcement Center for an interview but never showed up.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall read a written statement from the girl’s mother.
In it, she said her daughter was at a Dubuque treatment center at the time of the incident and that Hess was aware that she had run away.
“He basically killed any improvement she had made, which basically made her a shell of who she once was,” the statement reported.
It said the girl went down a path of “self-hate” after the assault and now is in therapy.
“He sure destroyed my daughter’s life that day,” said the mother in the statement. “I doubt she was his first victim, but I hope to God she was his last.”
Prosecution and defense attorneys at the hearing also offered up arguments on the defense’s motion for a new trial, which ultimately was denied by Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
The motion was filed by Hess’ attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, who was not Hess’ attorney at the time of his trial. Hawbaker argued that the jury was incorrectly instructed as to whether the girl was mentally incapacitated at the time of the encounter with Hess.
Typically, Hawbaker said, mental incapacitation refers to someone under the influence of alcohol or someone with mental challenges, both of which could render it impossible to give consent.
However, Hawbaker said, testimony at trial showed the girl primarily was under the influence of methamphetamine, and prosecutors should have had to prove that the substance could mentally incapacitate an individual.
“All of the evidence shows that she was aware on that island,” he said. “She may have been fuzzy, but she was aware enough not to fight.”
Hawbaker argued that there was no evidence the girl was “forcibly” brought onto the boat.
“All of the evidence shows she went willingly,” he said. “This is far from the type of removal or far from the type of behavior that we criminalize in the form of kidnapping.”
Kirkendall argued that there is no difference between alcohol and controlled substances when it comes to someone being incapable of making a decision. He also said the girl testified about “blacking out,” and any “reasonable jury” could conclude the girl was not capable of consent.
Kirkendall also called the crime a “textbook kidnapping,” noting that Hess took the girl to a place from which she was unable to get away.
“It’s almost farcical to suggest that kidnapping would not cover what was in this case,” he said.
Ackley agreed with Kirkendall that there was enough evidence presented at trial to support the charge and the guilty verdict.
“(Hess) lied to her about where they were going,” Ackley said. “He took her to a very desolate area of the Mississippi River. He took her to an island where detection would be less, and she had no ability to retreat from this on her own. I don’t believe we heard any evidence of her being able to do that.”
Hess said at his sentencing that he told the truth about what happened that day.
“When I look back on this day, I told the truth about what happened, and the Lord knows what happened,” he said.