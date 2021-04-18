A 70-minute film on the opening day of Dubuque’s annual film festival followed a mother’s years-long journey toward mental and emotional healing following her daughter’s opioid-related death.
Today’s showing of Kaye Cleave and James Daggett’s “Catherine’s Kindergarten,” at Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, helped kick off the eight-day 2021 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, held in-person this year with additional health precautions -- a year after COVID-19 forced the festival to take a virtual approach in 2020.
“It’s fantastic to be able to come together to celebrate films that people are going to be able to see (in person),” said Suzie Wright, the festival’s volunteer coordinator. “It was such a tragic loss to not be able to be present with each other last year.”
“Catherine’s Kindergarten” details the journey grief-stricken Australian mother Kaye Cleave takes toward healing as she struggles with the loss of her teenage daughter, Catherine. The film examines topics such as loss, depression, opioid use and addiction and emotional and mental rejuvenation as the mother travels to the opening of a school in a remote village in Nepal that she raised funds to help construct.
“It was so well put-together,” said audience member Karen Ertl, of Dyersville, Iowa. “I kept thinking of connections in my life.”
Dubuque festival organizers paired the film’s showing with a brief panel discussion of brain-health issues led by Jon Decker, Crescent Community Health Center’s behavioral health manager, and Britni Farber, president of the Dubuque chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“The film is so well done,” Farber said. “It’s so true and powerful.”
Farber noted how Kaye Cleave’s journey toward emotional healing depended in part on support from a variety of people in her life.
“The difference between her at the beginning and at the end of the film lets you see that peer support holds great value in healing,” Farber said.
Kaye Cleave also depends upon yoga and the concept of mindfulness as she deals with her grief and its accompanying mental, emotional and physical issues.
“We hold (negative) things in our body and we hold things in our brain, and things in life can attach themselves to them,” Decker said, speaking of grief, depression and other common brain-health issues. “Reaching out does a tremendous amount of help for people. Tell people that you love them and tell them that you will be there for them when they’re ready to get help.”
When the 2020 festival shifted to a virtual event due to COVID-19, 60% of the accepted films opted to participate on a virtual platform. Organizers will screen films from both the 2020 and 2021 festivals during this year’s in-person event, which runs through Sunday, April 25.
People in attendance Sunday underwent a temperature check and an informal question-and-answer COVID-19 screening before entering the venue.
“We’ve had a whole new group of volunteers come in this year and their focus is to make sure that we are following safety guidelines,” Wright said. “We genuinely want to be able to protect the community.”