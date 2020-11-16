Carnegie-Stout Public Library is offering a free food pantry during regular hours from Monday, Nov. 16, through Dec. 30.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is located at 360 W. 11th St.
To sustain the pantry, the library seeks donations of canned goods and dry packaged foods. No glass, expired items or perishable foods will be accepted. Donations can be dropped off to a staff member at any library service desk.