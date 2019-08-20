A Platteville instructor recently completed a three-day retreat at Fort McCoy.
Wynonna Neves, an art teacher at Westview Elementary School, attended the Educator Leadership Rendezvous earlier this month, the school announced. She was selected by Wisconsin Elementary Teacher of the Year Chelsea Miller.
The event was led by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Army National Guard and Wisconsin Association for Middle Level Education. It aimed to teach educators leadership skills and culture-building strategies and build morale.
Educators rappelled, played paintball and rode in Black Hawk helicopters, among other activities.